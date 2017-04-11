Former Cornell Fraternity President Sentenced to Probation for Sex Offense

Wolfgang Ballinger ’17, the former Cornell fraternity president who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor sex offense, was sentenced on Tuesday to six years of probation and will be required to stay away from the victim for three years.

The plea deal reached between Ballinger and the Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office, in which Ballinger pleaded to misdemeanor forcible touching, was a far cry from the initial charges in early 2016, when Ballinger was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted rape and two other felonies.

The victim read a scathing, graphic statement in court, saying Ballinger had continued to touch her as she repeatedly said “no.”

“I just wanted it to stop,” she said. “Even a president of a top fraternity is not allowed to violate whoever they please without permission.”

Ballinger, who previously studied in the School of Hotel Administration and served as Psi Upsilon’s president, declined to give a statement to the court. The sex offense occurred in the Psi Upsilon fraternity on Jan. 31, 2016.

Assistant District Attorney Eliza Filipowski said she has been working closely for months with the victim, who said in court that she supported the plea deal and did not want to have to go through a trial.

“This was a decision that our office took very seriously and with great care, and most importantly with many consultations with [the victim] and her family” Filipowski said.

“A victim does not always need to subject herself to that type of scrutiny,” Filipowski said of a trial in which the victim would have to testify, adding that the victim would have “nightmares of that scrutiny for years to come.”

Ballinger will have to pay $1,250 to the court in fines and surcharges. He is banned from coming in contact with the victim until 2020 and will be on probation and community supervision for six years.

The former fraternity president will not have to register as a sex offender as part of the plea agreement.

“The victim here makes allegations of horrendous criminal conduct by the defendant,” Judge Joseph Cassidy said. “The facts or the details … in this case are not going to be heard by a jury.

Cassidy said there are many reasons why a victim or a prosecutor may not want to take the case to a public trial.

“That’s the nature of our system,” he said.

Ballinger was “kicked out of Cornell” after the offense, his attorney said in court, but has “been engaged” at Hunter College and New York University since the assault, she said, noting his good grades.

Sarah Wesley, the attorney, argued that Cassidy should compel Ballinger to complete up to 1,000 hours of community service instead of imposing probation, arguing that it would allow “good to come out of this rather than just his name being forever associated with rape.”

The judge disagreed, saying replacing probation with community service was “not something I’m willing to do,” noting that he was imposing the maximum sentence allowed by the plea bargain between Filipowski and Ballinger.

Cassidy consented to Wesley’s request that the judge alter several of Ballinger’s probation terms, including requirements that Ballinger stay away from children and establishments where alcohol is sold “for on-premise consumption.”

Ballinger has been working as a bartender at Webster Hall, a famed nightclub and concert venue in New York City, which his father runs, Wesley said.

The judge agreed to allow Ballinger to come in contact with children who are relatives and made an exemption allowing Ballinger to enter the establishment owned by his father, Lon Ballinger.

This post will be updated.