Anderson Inks Deal to Play 2017-18 in Denmark

Following in the footsteps of his father, Cornell men’s hockey defenseman Holden Anderson has signed to play his 2017-18 season with the Herlev Eagles in the Metal Ligaen, Denmark’s top league.

Anderson’s father, Shawn, saw an eight year professional hockey career come to a close in 1995 after stints with the Philadelphia Flyers, Buffalo Sabres, Quebec Nordiques and Washington Capitals. Also a defenseman, Shawn amassed 62 points in his 255 games played.

Anderson joins forward Jake Weidner as the lone two to sign to play overseas, as Weidner is committed to play with the Iserlohn Roosters in Germany next season.

Patrick McCarron and Matt Buckles are currently situated in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins and Springfield Thunderbirds, respectively, and Mitch Gillam has ventured into the ECHL with the Orlando Solar Bears.

The Montreal native Anderson made his name on East Hill with his versatility. Though a natural defenseman, Anderson was often called upon to line up as a forward if injuries depleted the lineup.

Anderson appeared in just one game his freshman year, but quickly fought his way into a more regular role and missed just two games his senior season. His first goal came his sophomore year, a game-winner through traffic against Princeton.

The forward-defenseman hybrid would add four more goals in his career, but none was more memorable than a lead-grabbing goal against Boston University at Madison Square Garden in 2015. He later added the lone goal in Cornell’s 1-0 win over Union in game one of the first round playoff series against Union.

Part of a 10-team league in Denmark, the Eagles finished last in the 2016-17 season with six wins and 39 losses — almost 20 points behind the next placing team.