S.A. Special Elections Results Announced

Results in the special election to elect the College of Architecture, Art and Planning representative and First Generation At-Large representative were announced Thursday.

Alec James ’18 defeated Grace Park ’18 as AAP representative by a count of 119 to 45 votes.

Jaelle Sanon ’19 will be the next First Generation Student Liaison At-Large, after winning by a count of 416 to 325 votes for Debbie Nyakaru ’20 and 226 for Jesus Ruiz ’20.

164 ballots were cast out of 419 eligible voters for the AAP representative and 1,032 out of 14,185 were cast for the First Generation Student Liaison At-Large position.