Your Kombucha Questions Answered

If you or a friend are into health crazes, you may be familiar with a refreshingly fizzy and slightly sour beverage called kombucha. But for those who are not, you may have never heard of it.

Kombucha is a sugary tea fermented with the help of a SCOBY — a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast. Though the SCOBY can look and sound a bit scary, it’s simply a jelly-like pancake that fuels itself with the sugar and ferments the tea.

Kombucha has been around for over 2,000 years, traditionally consumed in ancient China and referred to as “Immortal Health Elixir.” However, it wasn’t until the 1990s that kombucha finally reached the United States.

Where to buy

Temple of Zeus has kombucha on tap from kombucha manufacturer Aqua Vitea. This is my favorite place to get kombucha on campus! They carry flavors such as blood orange, blueberry, turmeric and strawberry sage.

Terrace has a few bottles in stock, with flavors such as hibiscus lime.

Greenstar carries many different brands — I’d recommend the brand Buchi in either their “Fire” or “Water” flavors.

CTB also carries Buchi.

Wegmans has many different brands, and you can even buy in bulk.



If you’re obsessed with kombucha like I am, your habit could become an expensive one, considering each bottle ranges from $3-5. Instead of purchasing kombucha at high prices, try brewing your own at home! Brewing kombucha is quite simple and can save you a lot of money in the long run.

How to brew:

Yields: 1 gallon

Equipment:

Gallon-sized glass jar



Distilled vinegar for washing



Glass bottles



Thermometer



Funnel



Tightly woven cloth or paper towels to cover jar



Rubber band



Ingredients:

2 tbsp green or black loose leaf tea (or 6 tea bags)*



12 cups water



1 cup granulated sugar



2 cups starter tea from previous batch or store-bought** kombucha



1 SCOBY (can be purchased online)



Additional flavorings (freeze-dried or fresh fruit, juice, spices, herbs, etc.)***



* Avoid using flavored teas such as earl grey, as the oils can interfere with the SCOBY.

** The store-bought kombucha must be neutral, without any flavorings (GT brand offers a plain kombucha). If you do not have starter tea, distilled white vinegar may be substituted.

*** I like freeze-dried raspberries, ginger, lemon juice and mango puree. Sugar plays a major role in the production of CO2 if you want a bubbly kombucha.

Directions: