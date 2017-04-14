S.A. Votes to Fund Slope Day Breakfast, Debates Bill That Would Decrease Cost of Athletic Facilities

The Student Assembly voted to fund Slope Day breakfast and tabled a resolution to decrease the cost of fitness facilities at its meeting Thursday.

Resolution 38, which passed without a dissenting vote, allocated funds to Cornell Dining so that it could provide free breakfast for students on Slope Day. The motivation for the bill was to combat excessive intoxication by putting food in students’ stomachs at the beginning of a day known for alcohol consumption.

“I would rather have a lesser artist for Slope Day and know my fellow classmates are safe,” said Julia Montejo ’17, vice president of diversity and inclusion.

The S.A. tabled a second resolution — Resolution 34 — that called for cheaper fitness facilities at Cornell. Some members of the assembly said the $145 fee for a one-year gym pass could be too burdensome for some students to pay.

But the resolution did not pass the assembly because some members felt there were loose ends that the bill did not address.

One provision in particular provoked debate: expanded group fitness classes at the Schwartz Performing Arts Center in Collegetown.

Some members said the proposal, if enacted, would make space less available for performing art groups, who already have difficulty getting the practice facilities they need.

“We already have dancers hurting their knees because they are practicing in hallways … we should be looking for other spaces that wouldn’t further limit the availability of practice spaces,” Montejo said.

Other resolutions debated during the meeting include Resolutions 33, 36, 37 and 39.

Resolution 33 — which would have Cornell send out a survey to its contracted vendors to see if their supply chains were clean and take appropriate actions in light of the survey results — was passed unanimously.

Resolutions 36 and 37 both provided for investigations. Each passed the assembly without a dissenting vote.

Resolution 36 proposed an investigation into Cornell’s financial ties to the pipelines in the surrounding area and Resolution 37 called for an investigation into the Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management’s curriculum due in part to perceived disparities in median grades between equivalent coursework in Dyson and the hotel school, which are both in the college of business.

Because Resolution 39 dealt with combining two executive board positions on Student Assembly which overlapped with its current restructuring plan, it was tabled.