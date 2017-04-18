Sesame-Soy Chicken Bowl: Inspiration for Your Next To-Go Box

We are all familiar with that mid-week grind during which it seems as if we barely have a chance to grab a bite between all our work and meetings. Personally, I find the ability to pre-cook a meal and bring it in a to-go box onto campus to be a perfect solution. One of my favorite dishes is teriyaki chicken, but I often find that it can be a bit heavy. This recipe is a sesame soy chicken bowl with rice and edamame, an adaptation of the classic teriyaki chicken, that lends itself well to being prepared in advance. I used a Himalayan green rice, but any rice will do.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 5-10 minutes

Total time: 15-20 minutes

Ingredients:

· 1/4 cup soy sauce

· 2 tbsp sesame oil

· 1 tbs olive oil for cooking (or as desired)

· 1 clove of garlic, chopped

· 2 chicken thighs (or breasts)

· Rice (made before the preparation of the dish)

· ½ cup edamame (or as much as desired)

· Sesame seeds for garnish

· Green onion for garnish

Instructions:

1. Mix soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic and a sprinkle of sesame seeds together in small bowl.

2. Heat pan on medium-high heat and pan-sear the chicken thighs in 1 tbs olive oil until golden.

3. Pour the soy sauce mix onto the chicken and let cook until chicken is fully cooked (about 10-15 minutes).

4. While the chicken is cooking, prepare serving bowl. Fill bowl with rice, pour a little soy and sesame oil into the rice and stir for flavor.

5. Take chicken off the pan, place in the bowl. Sprinkle edamame, sesame seeds and green onion on the bowl for garnish. Enjoy!

Tips

· I used frozen edamame and microwaved to thaw.

· Make the rice beforehand so that it cuts down the time needed to make the bowl.

· Adjust the recipe to your desires! Ex. If you like spicy food, add chili pepper flakes.