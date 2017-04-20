Faculty Presents New A&S Curriculum Proposal

The College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s Student Advisory Council hosted a student forum on the curriculum review on Wednesday.

To start off the forum, faculty representatives from the A&S Curriculum Committee explained the new curriculum proposal and answered students’ questions.

“The new curriculum proposal is designed with the goal of enabling students to explore more areas of study beyond their majors,” said Prof. Tom Pepinsky, government, chair of the Curriculum Committee. “We want to empower students to explore and allow them to get the most out of their liberal arts education.”

Leaderboard 1



<a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



<a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=8cd4e36b59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873873&cs=8cd4e36b59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

In the new curriculum, distribution categories are replaced by five new modes of inquiry: humanistic inquiry, social and behavioral inquiry, scientific inquiry, mathematical and quantitative reasoning, and interdisciplinary exploration. Prof. Ravi Ramakrishna, mathematics, stated that the new categorizations “simplified the classification of courses and make it easier for students to remember.”

The second adjustment of the new curriculum is Foundational Courses, which serve as “gateway” courses for their respective disciplines for students who “often find it daunting to take courses outside of their major,” Pepinsky said.

Additionally, human difference has been added as the third breadth requirement in addition to geographic and historical breadth. HD classes will focus on topics such as class, race, gender, nation, ability and ethnicity.

Leaderboard 2



<a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=d282f4125a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220188&cs=d282f4125a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The new curriculum also allows students to study abroad without any foreign language requirement, making it an easier and more accessible options for students.

Among these changes, the most debated during the forum was the removal of first-year writing seminars.

Some students raised the concern that with the loss of FWS, there would be less small, engaging classes that students could take, especially for STEM majors.

In response, Pepinsky acknowledged that this concern has been brought up by students and faculty members alike and that this part of the curriculum will definitely see changes in the next revision.

Pepinsky also emphasized that this is only a preliminary proposal. The committee will be meeting with all the departments to get their feedbacks on the draft curriculum.