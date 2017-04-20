Hearing Board Clears Cornell Student Who Leaked Documents

A hearing board of five Cornellians determined on Wednesday night that a student did not violate the Campus Code of Conduct when he shared internal working group documents with The Sun, at least momentarily concluding a case that thrust the campus judicial process into the spotlight.

The Office of the Judicial Administrator accused Mitch McBride ’17 in March of violating two sections of the Code by sharing internal documents from the Admissions and Financial Aid Working Group with The Sun that showed the University was considering a host of measures to reduce its burden of providing financial aid.

Those charges brought sharp rebukes in the last week from several faculty members, including one Law School professor who helped revise the Code and said the University was attempting to “stretch the Code” to encompass actions that it does not cover.

The University Hearing Board — composed of three students, one faculty member and one staff member — spent hours listening to arguments from McBride and Associate Judicial Administrator Christina Liang as well as witness testimony from eight witnesses including the accused student.

Members of the board, including the chair, Prof. Timothy DeVoogd, who does not vote, deliberated for 30 minutes in 163 Day Hall before determining that McBride had not violated either section of the Code.

“There was a strong sense of the Hearing Board that the particular actions of Mr. McBride were wrong, but not covered by the Code,” DeVoogd said after reading the verdict.

It was not immediately clear late on Wednesday night whether the OJA would appeal the ruling to the University Review Board. Liang declined to comment after the ruling was announced.

The arguments largely centered around whether the documents McBride shared with The Sun were confidential and, if so, whether sharing confidential documents falls under a section of the Code that declares it a violation to “misuse” University documents.

Dean Barbara Knuth, who chaired the working group, ignored reporters’ questions in Day Hall shortly after the verdict was announced.

Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor

During the hearing, Knuth testified that she had “made it clear that the documents [were] for consideration by members” of the working group and were “considered private and confidential.”

Asked by one of the members of the UHB how sure she was that she had told McBride the documents were “confidential,” Knuth said, “I’m positive.”

The testimony of the other six witnesses, all either current students or recent graduates, formed a picture of the working group where some members were told that the documents were confidential and some were not. All testified that there was a general understanding that the documents should remain private.

As McBride awaited the verdict in a quiet hallway, he grew more and more concerned that the UHB may rule against him. He said the questions they asked, which largely focused on why he felt compelled to disclose the documents rather than the definition of the Code, concerned him the most.

When the verdict was read shortly after 9:30 p.m., however, he celebrated with his attorney, Alan Sash — who was barred from speaking on his behalf during the hearing — and Judicial Codes Coordinator Kendall Karr, a law student who made McBride’s case during the hearing.

“This is all I’ve been thinking about for a month,” said McBride, who has been accepted into Georgetown Law and was worried about the impact a guilty verdict could have on his burgeoning career.

“This has taught me a lesson that people in power need to be held to account, and I think that law is the mechanism to do it,” he said.

Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor

Immediately after the ruling, McBride called his parents, who he said first found out he had been cleared by following The Sun’s live blog of the proceedings.

“They were just so happy,” he said. “They’ve been worrying about this constantly, too. It’s just been hard on my whole family.”

The public hearing on Wednesday was the first in recent memory for several participants, including Joel Cisne, administrative chair of the University Hearing and Review Board. Its public nature shed light on the campus judicial procedure, leading to claims from students and faculty that the OJA was overreaching in its prosecution.

Prof. Kevin Clermont, law, was a member of the team that revised the Code in 2007 and 2008 and previously The Sun that neither of the provisions McBride is accused of violating apply to the circumstances in his case.

“Cornell is trying to stretch the Code to reach behavior that the Code does not cover,” he said.

Prof. William Jacobson, law, said after the verdict that he was “glad the Board took seriously its obligation to enforce the Code as written, not as the administration wished it had been written.”

Cornell and the OJA’s actions “put at risk an innocent person’s reputation and career,” Jacobson said in an email. “Some self-reflection is in order at Day Hall.”

Students piled into a second-floor room of Uris Hall on Wednesday afternoon, where the hearing was broadcast live to a room of 60 people. Many more filled the hallway outside of the room, waiting for others to give up their spots.

The streaming audio was of poor quality and the UHB ultimately reversed its position and allowed two reporters to sit in the Day Hall room during the trial.

Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor

Inside Uris Hall, Matthew Battaglia ’16, chair of the University Assembly Codes and Judicial Committee, and others argued that the hearing should have been held in a room that could accommodate all members of the public.

“I think that it’s absolutely appropriate to raise a procedural objection that we are not following the rules that have been set out on campus,” said Cisne, who had the unenviable task of acting as a liaison between the Uris Hall viewing room and the Day Hall proceedings.

Christian Brickhouse ’17 asked how “public” was being defined by the OJA, “considering we are in a separate room where we can’t hear, we won’t be provided transcripts, and may or may not be allowed to broadcast [the proceedings] outside of this room, where only 60 people can be.”

“It is certainly not a public hearing,” added Aravind Natarajan, grad, who called the set-up an “absolute disappointment.”

“I’ve been involved in student government at Cornell since 2010 and this is the single worst abuse of power that I have ever witnessed,” said Paul Berry, grad. “The procedures and policies of this institution are rotten and in desperate need of reform.”

Matters gradually improved when the audio quality was adjusted and the Graduate Professional Student Assembly and Student Assembly subsidized pizza for the attendees.

Prof. Richard Bensel, government, a member of the Faculty Senate and an outspoken critic of the case against McBride, said the ruling was “a confirmation of good sense and justice.”

“But the conduct of the OJA in attempting to disable the defense by attempting to deny the assistance of counsel, prohibit the testimony of defense witnesses, and close the hearing to the public,” Bensel said in an email, “is simply inexcusable in an open university community that welcomes and, in fact, utterly depends on the presentation of contrary and competing opinions.

The OJA had previously objected to McBride calling Clermont, the law professor who revised the code, to testify, and Chair DeVoogd upheld that decision.

Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor

Prof. Elizabeth Sanders, government, said the prosecution “process was a travesty from start to finish.”

“The charges were absurd and should never have been brought,” she wrote in an email after the verdict. “The fact that they denied entry to Prof. Clermont, an expert and contributing author of the Code, indicates a remarkable level of arrogance and vindictiveness.”

“We must work to reform the JA process and the irresponsible power of Cornell officials who do not believe in anything approaching shared governance, free speech, or democratic process,” Sanders said.

Karr, who argued successfully for McBride during the hours-long proceeding, said there are many improvements that should be made to the campus judicial system.

“Hopefully, any errors or things that are problematic [in the Code] can be addressed in the future through all of the parties that interact with the Code,” Karr said.

McBride acknowledged after the proceedings that he worried the UHB would find him responsible as the proceedings continued into the night.

“They were saying what I did was so wrong and I didn’t think the Code was being talked about,” he said.

“Even if people think what I did was wrong, I think that the Code does not apply.”

McBride, hugging and high-fiving friends in Day Hall shortly after 10 p.m., said he felt vindicated.

“I’m just finally glad that the Code is upheld,” he said. “That’s the vindication.”