THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | April 23, 2017

The University Hearing Board said on Wednesday that Mitch McBride '17 did not violate the Campus Code of Conduct when he shared internal working group documents with The Sun

Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor

Korean dance group Hanchum performs at AIESEC Global Village on 14th April 2017

Michael Wenye Li/ Sun Assistant Photography Editor

Martha Pollack addresses the SA on April 20, 2017.

Katie Sims / Sun Staff Photographer

Demonstrators rally at the March for Science held at the Ithaca Commons on Saturday, 22 April.

Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer

Women's Lacrosse suffers a loss against Princeton on Saturday.

Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor

Erin Schrode, a former Congressional candidate in the California 2nd, speaks about her campaign in Philips Hall on April 13 2017.

Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor

Men's Baseball faces UPenn on Saturday

Adrian Boteanu / Sun Staff Photographer

