More Than $800 Worth of Items Stolen From Vehicles At Hasbrouck Apartments, CUPD Reports

Cornell University police sent an email to students Wednesday morning, alerting them of a series of thefts from vehicles parked at Hasbrouck Apartments.

The apartments house many of Cornell’s graduate and professional students and are part of the University’s on-campus housing system.

The thefts occurred overnight on Monday, April 24 and Tuesday, April 25, according to the crime alert.

“An unknown person or persons entered five parked vehicles and stole cash, electronic devices and other personal items,” the crime alert read. “At this time, no description of the suspect or suspects is immediately available.”

According to the University crime log, the value of the items stolen and reported to police totaled approximately $800. Among the items reported stolen include a DVD player, two Garmin GPS’s, Oakley sunglasses and several insurance cards and bankcards. The thefts occurred from both secured and unsecured vehicles.

“Cornell University Police urge the community to take steps to protect their property by locking and removing valuable items from vehicles when parked, and to immediately report any suspected criminal activity they may see,” the crime alert read.