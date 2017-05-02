ICE Agents Arrest Man in Ithaca

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested an adult man in Ithaca on Tuesday, an ICE spokesman and a Cornell student who said she witnessed the arrest told The Sun.

“We made an arrest today,” Khaalid Walls, regional director of Northeast communications for ICE said in an email to The Sun, adding later that the arrest took place in Ithaca. It was not immediately clear what the individual was arrested for or where the person is being held.

A Cornell student who lives in Ithaca and spoke to The Sun on condition of anonymity said she witnessed ICE agents arrest a man on Cascadilla Street near the corner of Fourth Street on Tuesday afternoon between 1 and 2 p.m.

The student said an unmarked vehicle with three men, at least one in an ICE vest, pulled up to the curb on Cascadilla Street on Ithaca’s North Side, before two exited the car and asked the adult man for his name before placing him under arrest

“Two guys stepped out and asked, ‘Is your name José?’ to which he replied ‘Yes,’ and ICE agents in vests nabbed him,” the student said.

There was no struggle and the man was compliant with the agents, according to the student, who said she was walking to class at the time. The ICE spokesman could not immediately confirm the witness’ details.

Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick ’09 said Ithaca is still committed to maintaining its sanctuary city status, which it made official by unanimous vote in a resolution in February.

“We’ll still a sanctuary and we’re still committed to it,” Myrick said in a brief phone call. “We get no pleasure from seeing ICE operate inside our community, but being a federal agency, we can’t stop them.”

Common Council passed the sanctuary city resolution in February, prohibiting city employees, including Ithaca Police, from inquiring about a person’s immigration status of an individual except in necessary situations like providing benefits that are contingent upon citizenship or when necessary for a criminal investigation.

The resolution also requires IPD to notify an individual before responding to requests from ICE or Customs and Border Patrol to detain or interview a person. An Ithaca Police spokesman said he was not aware of the arrest.

Myrick said no city officials have been in contact with ICE and said he did not have any additional information.

“The presence of ICE in our community reaffirms the need for the actions the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County took in February to limit law enforcement and municipal employee interaction with that agency,” said Alderperson Ducson Nguyen, who represents the second ward where the arrest took place. “ICE isn’t welcome here, and I’d recommend they save their fuel and time driving all the way from Buffalo to harass our residents.”

The student who said she witnessed the arrest also said the man asked her to tell his boss what had happened.

“He turned over his shoulder and the last thing he said was, ‘Call my boss at Saigon Kitchen and tell them what happened,’” the student said.

A woman who answered the phone at the Vietnamese restaurant on West State Street said she was not aware of any arrest and that the eatery’s manager is out of town and would return on Wednesday.

This post will be updated.