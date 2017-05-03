5 From Men’s Lacrosse Given All-Ivy Honors

For the 19th year in a row, at least one Cornell men’s lacrosse player was given All-Ivy honors. Five Cornellians were given such honors Wednesday afternoon.

Of the five, two — junior Jake Pulver and freshman Jeff Teat — were honored as second-team, and the the remaining three — senior Christian Knight, junior Marshall Peters and sophomore Clarke Petterson — were selected as Honorable Mention.

Jake Pulver, Defender, Junior

Second-Team All-Ivy

For the second straight season, Pulver earned second-team honors. Heading a young team that has been trying to piece things together on both sides of the ball, Pulver was the anchor for the defensive unit. Often given the duty of facing off against the opponent’s best attacker, Pulver played in every game but one this season and finished with seven caused turnovers and 28 ground balls.

Jeff Teat, Attacker, Freshman

Second-Team All-Ivy

Teat committed to Cornell as the No. 1 recruit in the country for the 2020 class, and he made an immediate impact. The Ontario native finished the season with a bang, recording 12 points against Princeton, tied for third-most in Red history for a single game. The game gave Teat 72 points for the season, which broke Rob Pannell’s ’12 record for points in a season by a Cornell freshman.

Teat is the second-highest scoring player in the country, and fourth in assists per game. He finished the season with the highest points per game and assists per game in the Ivy League, with 5.54 and 3.00, respectively. Teat led the Red in all three offensive categories, and was named Ivy League Rookie of the week three times, and added on a Player of the Week award. Teat was the first Cornell player in 15 years to be concurrently awarded Ivy League Player and Rookie of the Week.

Christian Knight, Goalie, Senior

Honorable Mention

This is the third time that Knight has been named honorable mention, with the only off year coming last season, which he sat out of in its entirety due to injury. Knight averaged 11.92 saves per game, good for 11th in the country. The number is also the best of his career and the best in Red history since the 2000 season. Knight recorded double-digit saves in 10 of the 13 games this season, including six-straight to open the campaign, making it the highest number of double-digit games in Knight’s career.

Marshall Peters, Midfielder, Senior

Honorable Mention

Peters played in every game this season and was rewarded with his first conference award of his career. Peters finished the year with 13 caused turnovers and 34 ground balls. The senior ends his career with 58 caused turnovers, which ranks fourth-highest in Cornell history. In his four-year career, Peters started in every game except for one.

Clarke Petterson, Midfielder, Sophomore

Honorable Mention

The sophomore finished off the season with his first All-Ivy award. Petterson ranks second in the team in points and assists, and third in goals. Petterson scored in 10 straight games, the longest streak on the team, and recorded multiple points in eight of the 13 games this season. Petterson is also the first sophomore captain in Red history.

The full awards can be found below:

Player of the Year

Ben Reeves, Yale (Jr., A – Macedon, N.Y.)

Rookie of the Year

Michael Sowers, Princeton (Fr., A – Dresher, Pa.)

Coach of the Year

Andy Shay, Yale

First Team All-Ivy

Dylan Molloy, Brown (Sr., A – Setauket, N.Y.)

Ben Reeves, Yale (Jr., A – Macedon, N.Y.)

Michael Sowers, Princeton (Fr., A – Dresher, Pa.)

Joe Lang, Harvard (Jr., M – Mill Valley, Calif.)

Zach Currier, Princeton (Sr., M – Peterborough, Ont.)

Eric Scott, Yale (Sr., M – Basking Ridge, N.J.)

Kevin Gayhardt, Penn (Sr., D – Bryn Mawr, Pa.)

Alec Tulett, Brown (Sr., D – Toronto)

Bear Goldstein, Princeton (Sr., D – Dallas, Texas)

Connor Keating, Penn (Jr., LSM – Gladwyne, Pa.)

Conor Mackie, Yale (Sr., FO – Glen Rock, N.J.)

Tyler Blaisdell, Princeton (Jr., G – Hanover, Mass.)

Second Team All-Ivy

Jeff Teat, Cornell (Fr., A – Brampton, Ont.)

Morgan Cheek, Harvard (Jr., A – Wellesley, Mass.)

Simon Mathias, Penn (So., A – Ridgefield, Conn.)

Jack Korzelius, Dartmouth (Jr., M – Purchase, N.Y.)

Austin Sims, Princeton (Jr., M – Fairfield, Conn.)

Matt Graham, Brown (Sr., M – Amityville, N.Y.)

Jake Pulver, Cornell (Jr., D – Manlius, N.Y.)

Aidan Hynes, Yale (Fr., D – Mahopac, N.Y.)

Jonathan Butler, Harvard (So., D – Summit, N.J.)

Larken Kemp, Brown (Sr., LSM – Greenwich, Conn.)

Ted Ottens, Brown (Jr., FO – Wilton, Conn.)

Rob Shaw, Harvard (Jr., G – Canton, Mass.)

Honorable Mention

Gavin McBride, Princeton (Sr., A – Bryn Mawr, Pa.)

Kevin McGeary, Penn (Jr., M – Newtown Square, Pa.)

Stephen Hudak, Brown (Jr., M – Rydal, Pa.)

Joseph Sessa, Yale (So., A/M – Slate Hill, N.Y.)

Clarke Petterson, Cornell (So., M – Toronto, Ont.)

Tyler Dunn, Penn (So., A – Manhasset, N.Y.)

Austin Meachem, Dartmouth (So., D – West Harrison, N.Y.)

Eric Persky, Penn (Sr., D – New Canaan, Conn.)

Arman Medghalchi, Princeton (Fr., D – Baltimore, Md.)

JJ Ntshaykolo, Brown (Jr., D – San Francisco, Calif.)

Marshall Peters, Cornell (Sr., LSM – Vienna, Va.)

Christian Knight, Cornell (Sr., G – Baltimore, Md.)