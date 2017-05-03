Graap, Smith Headline Ivy Awards Day for Women’s Lacrosse

Capping off its second-ever regular-season Ivy League Title, the Cornell women’s lacrosse team placed six athletes on All-Ivy Teams, announced on Tuesday afternoon by the league office. The Red came away with two major awards as well, while head coach Jenny Graap ’86 was named Coach of The Year and senior Catie Smith Defender of the Year. The team placed three athletes on First-Team All-Ivy, and three more were awarded Honorable Mention.

Jenny Graap, Head Coach

Coach of the Year

Graap captured her first Ivy League Coach of The Year honors after capturing the league title for the second time in school history. And, for the first time ever, Cornell has earned the top seed and hosting rights for the league tournament.

Graap brought Cornell to a 11-4 overall record with a 6-1 Ivy League record, and led the Red to its first ever Ivy League Tournament championship last season and earned an automatic bid to NCAAs. Coming into this season, Graap has amassed 85 All-Ivy selections, 49 IWLCA All-Region selections, 17 IWLCA All-Americans, three Ivy League Players of the Year and one national player of the year finalist. Graap herself has won the IWLCA Northeast Coach of the Year three times and IWLCA National Coach of the Year once.

But she could not accomplish all this herself.

Catie Smith, Defender, Senior

Defender of the Year, First-Team All-Ivy

Smith is now only the second in Cornell history to come away with Defender of the Year honors. Smith was also named one of the Tewaaraton Award nominees as best lacrosse player in the country, and only one of three defenders to be nominated for the award.

Smith lead the team in ground balls and draw controls, and earned Defensive Player of the Week honors twice this season. Smith is also tied for second in the Ivy League in caused turnovers and tied for third in ground balls. It is her second time being awarded first-team All-Ivy, and she was unanimously selected as a first-team selection last season.

Kristy Gilbert, Midfielder, Senior

First-Team All-Ivy

Gilbert is finishing her collegiate career with her first-ever All-Ivy award. Gilbert has been crucial on both sides of the ball for the Red, ranking second on the team for caused turnovers behind Smith, and recorded at least one point in every conference game this season. Gilbert recorded career-highs for points, goals, assists, ground balls and caused turnovers in a season all in 2017.

Amie Dickson, Attacker, Senior

First-Team All-Ivy

Dickson finished the regular season as the Red’s leading scorer for the third year in a row, recording at least three points in each Ivy League game this season. She is the first player in program history to sit in the top-three all-time in draw control and assists. Dickson is third in the league in assists and tied for fifth in points, and became only the third player in program history to reach 75 career assists.

Catherine Ellis, Attacker, Senior

Honorable Mention

Ellis is another senior who notches her first All-Ivy award, setting a career-high in points, goals and assists this season. Ellis’ 23 goals in league play is tied for second-best; she recorded at least two points in every Ivy League game, and every game this season except for one. Ellis became the 12th player in Red history to record 150 career points, and the 15th to reach 100 goals for her career.

Renee Poullott, Goalie, Senior

Honorable Mention

Coming off a second-team All-Ivy season, Poulott finished her career with another All-Ivy accolade. Poullott is fourth in the nation in save percentage, and ninth in goals-against average, which helped her earn Defensive Player of the Week earlier this season. She has either tied or set her career-high in saves for a game four times this season.

Taylor Reed, Midfielder, Junior

Honorable Mention

Reed is the only non-senior of the group, and finished the regular season second on the team in ground balls and draw controls, and added nine forced turnovers. Reed recorded at least one point 12 times this season, and is second amongst conference midfielders in points. Reed earned second-team All-Ivy honors last season.

The full awards can be found below:

Attacker of the Year

Olivia Hompe, Princeton (Sr., A – New Canaan, Conn.)

Midfielder of the Year

Alex Condon, Penn (Jr., M – Dunn Loring, Va.)

Defender of the Year

Catie Smith, Cornell (Sr., D – Berwyn, Pa.)

Coach of the Year

Jenny Graap, Cornell

First-Team All-Ivy

Amie Dickson, Cornell (Sr., A – Greenwich, Conn.)

Hope Hanley, Yale (Sr., A – Dover, Mass.)

Olivia Hompe, Princeton (Sr., A – New Canaan, Conn.)

Emily Rogers-Healion, Penn (Sr., A – East Setauket, N.Y.)

Marisa Romeo, Harvard (Sr., A – Syracuse, N.Y.)

Alex Condon Penn (Jr., M – Dunn Loring, Va.)

Kristy Gilbert, Cornell (Sr., M – Darien, Conn.)

Taylor Quinn, Columbia (Sr., M – Radnor, Pa.)

Marina Burke, Harvard (Sr., D – Westwood, Mass.)

Katy Junior, Penn (So., D – Wayne, Pa.)

Catie Smith, Cornell (Sr., D – Berwyn, Pa.)

Ellie DeGarmo, Princeton (Sr., G – Baltimore)

Second-Team All-Ivy

Colby Chanenchuk, Princeton (Jr., A – Natick, Mass.)

Caroline Cummings, Penn (Jr., A – Menlo Park, Calif.)

Victoria Kalamaras, Columbia (Jr., A – Mountain Lakes, N.J.)

Hafsa Moinuddin, Brown (So., A – Cheshire, Conn.)

Maeve McMahon, Harvard (Sr., A – Duxbury, Mass.)

Courtney Weisse, Dartmouth (Sr., A – Westfield, N.J.)

Lindsey Ewertsen, Columbia (So., M – Montclair, N.J.)

Kathryn Giroux, Dartmouth (So., M – Summit, N.J.)

Ellie McNulty, Princeton (Jr., M – Arnold, Md.)

Marissa Hudgins, Brown (Jr., D – Syracuse, N.Y.)

Megan Kelly, Penn (Sr., D – Moorestown, N.J.)

Amanda Leavell, Princeton (Sr., D – Houston)

Madeline Rodriguez, Princeton (Sr., D – Edina, Minn.)

Brittany Brown, Penn (Sr., G – Bronx, N.Y.)

Honorable Mention All-Ivy

Tess D’Orsi, Princeton (Fr., A – Sudbury, Mass.)

Catherine Ellis, Cornell (Sr., A – Englewood, Colo.)

Elizabeth Mastrio, Dartmouth (So., A – Wilbraham, Mass.)

Tess McEvoy, Yale (Sr., A – Bethesda, Md.)

Izzy Nixon, Yale (So., A – Greenwich, Conn.)

Julia Glynn, Harvard (Jr., M – Manhasset, N.Y.)

Megan Hennessey, Harvard (Sr., M – Winchester, Mass.)

Carolyn Paletta, Brown (So., M – Greenwich, Conn.)

Laine Parsons, Columbia (So., M – Wilton, Conn.)

Taylor Reed, Cornell (Jr., M – Honeoye Falls, N.Y.)

Natalie Stefan, Penn (Jr., M – Manhasset, N.Y.)

Emma Ford, Harvard (Sr., D – Skaneateles, N.Y.)

Victoria Moore, Yale (Sr., D – Concord, Mass.)

Renee Poullott, Cornell (Sr., G – Syracuse, N.Y.)