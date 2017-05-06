Man Robbed, Shoved to Ground on Schuyler Place, Police Say

A man sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital after being robbed of the cash in his pocket and shoved to the ground by four men near Collegetown on Friday night, police said.

Ithaca Police responded to Schuyler Place near Buffalo Street about 11:18 p.m. to aid a man who said he was pushed to the ground and then punched and kicked in the head and body by a group of men who took $85 from him.

The victim reported to police that the four suspects are black men wearing hoodies and jeans and all between 5’11” and 6’2”. The victim told police that the men’s hoodies were red, white and a dark color and that he did not remember the color of the fourth.

The suspects, after the victim handed them the cash from his pocket, fled the area heading south on Schuyler Place toward East State Street, police said.