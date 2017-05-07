Live Blog: Women’s Lacrosse vs. Princeton for Ivy Championship

Cornell women’s lacrosse is on the hunt for its second straight Ivy Tournament title. On Friday, the women downed Harvard, 16-11, to land a date with Princeton in the finals. Senior Amie Dickson led the way with six points, and sophomore Sarah Phillips had four goals of her own along with senior Catherine Ellis’ three.

But in the Red’s way is a tough Princeton team, which, just two weeks ago, came out on top over the Red in a double OT win on Schoellkopf.

Recap Friday’s win over Harvard here, the OT loss to the Tigers here and preview the entire weekend here.

Follow below for live updates.

