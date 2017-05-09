Immigration Enforcement Not on Campus, Cornell Confirms After Hours of Fear

Cornell on Tuesday afternoon confirmed federal immigration enforcement agents were not on campus after more than four hours of widespread alarm and concern that the agency may be attempting to detain or arrest students.

“Earlier today, an independent contractor for the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) arrived on the Ithaca campus to conduct a routine background check related to an individual’s application for a job with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection,” President Martha Pollack said in a statement.

When the OPM contractor identified himself at a visitor booth, Pollack said, “a false rumor quickly circulated across campus and on social media that the visitor was an officer of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”

“It is understandable, in light of recent, local action by ICE, that this news—while inaccurate—would be met with great concern,” Pollack added.

Emails from department chairs, distressed faculty, campus groups and the Office of the University Registrar flooded many students’ inboxes Tuesday morning after the reported sighting of a CPB officer, highlighting the Cornell community’s fear after last week’s arrest of an Ithaca resident by ICE officers.

Campus officials refused for hours on Tuesday to confirm details on the record while Pollack’s statement was being drafted, as warnings of ICE and CBP agents proliferated on Facebook, Twitter and local media.

“There are so many conflicting sources scaring the shit out of people,” Vanessa Navarro Rodriguez ’18 told The Sun shortly before the University released its statement at 1:30 p.m. “I’m shocked [Cornell has] not handled it. Everyone is scared.”

Nearly two hours before the University released Pollack’s statement, however, two campus groups, Cornell DREAM Team and La Asociación Latina, posted updates on their Facebook pages alerting students that the initial rumors were false and including screenshots of what appeared to be a text message from Cornell Police Chief Kathy Zoner.

Many students noted that if immigration enforcement agents had been on campus, the University’s response could have been “too late” for undocumented students without the aid of the DREAM Team, LAL and email updates sent by members of the Cornell Coalition for Inclusive Democracy.

Pollack, in her statement, added that “Cornell representatives, including Cornell University Police Department, will comply with lawfully issued subpoenas and warrants,” but that “it is neither the university’s practice nor expectation to function as an agent of the federal government regarding enforcement of federal immigration laws.”

Chief Zoner said in March that Cornell Police “will not seek immigration status information of any individual in the course of its law enforcement activities, unless necessary to investigate criminal activity by that individual or required by law.”

Zoner also said CUPD would act within the bounds of the sanctuary legislation passed by Ithaca and Tompkins County, which generally prohibit city and county employees from asking about a person’s immigration status. The city legislation also restricts Ithaca Police, in most cases, from complying with a civil immigration detainer from ICE or CBP without a judicial warrant.