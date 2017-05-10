U.S. Charges Arrested Ithaca Immigrant for Allegedly Possessing False Documents

The Mexican immigrant arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Ithaca last week has been charged in federal court for allegedly possessing a fraudulent document and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted, authorities announced on Wednesday.

When José Guzman-Lopez, 32, whose name was previously reported as José L. Guzman, was arrested on May 2, ICE officers discovered “a fraudulent alien registration card in his wallet,” according to a statement from a U.S. attorney and an acting ICE field director.

If convicted, Guzman-Lopez faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, authorities said in the release.

The complaint was filed on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, according to the U.S. attorney for that court, Richard Hartunian, and Thomas Brophy, the acting field office director for ICE in Buffalo.

Sofia Hu / The Cornell Daily Sun

Guzman-Lopez may also face deportation proceedings, which would likely take place after the criminal case, a spokesman for the attorney’s office, Richard Southwick, told The Sun. A spokesman for ICE, Khaalid Walls, previously said Guzman-Lopez was being held for “illegal entry.”

The 32-year-old man, who friends said has lived in Ithaca for years before he was arrested, is a Mexican citizen, according to the statement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Miroslav Lovric is prosecuting the criminal case.

Guzman initially appeared before a U.S. magistrate judge in Syracuse, who ordered that he be detained in U.S. Marshal’s Service custody, the statement said. He has been held at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia since Tuesday.

Hundreds protested the ICE arrest in Ithaca last week, when Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick ’09 said, “We can only conclude that ICE is targeting sanctuary cities.”

The City of Ithaca’s Common Council and the Tompkins County Legislature passed sanctuary legislation restricting local officials and law enforcement agencies from cooperating with ICE in most cases and prohibiting them from asking about a person’s immigration status except in situations deemed necessary.

This post will be updated.