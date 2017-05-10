Pi Kappa Alpha Taken Off Interim Suspension, Put on Yearlong Probation

Cornell placed Pi Kappa Alpha — also known as Pike — on a yearlong probation Tuesday after keeping the fraternity on interim suspension since March 3.

“[T]he chapter is placed on probationary status, for a period of one year, as a result of incidents determined to include hazing and alcohol consumption,” Joseph A. Burke, executive director of campus and community engagement, wrote in a statement posted online.

During its year of probation, the fraternity will have to complete a “comprehensive plan for improvement” that it created and the University approved, Burke’s statement said.

Parts of the plan include “anti-hazing education, a membership review, redeveloping components of the new member process, reaffirming their commitment to a live-in advisor, and increased oversight at social events.”

If the fraternity fails to adhere to University rules during the probation period, “chapter recognition will be reconsidered,” Burke said.

The chapter has come into trouble with the University before. In 2010, the University withdrew its recognition of Pi Kappa Alpha “due to [the chapter’s] history of alcohol and hazing-related infractions over several years, which culminated in a Jan. 22, 2010, incident involving underage and high-risk drinking,” The Sun previously reported.

The University’s sanction was supposed to last four years, but it provisionally reinstated the fraternity in January 2013 after the chapter submitted another “plan.”