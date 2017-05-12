Running List of Men’s Basketball’s 6-Member Class of 2021

Cornell men’s basketball is announcing its class of 2021 throughout the course of the next few days. We’ll have a running list below, updated with each announcement.

Bryan Knapp, Guard, Jewish Day School (Md.)

Friday afternoon, Cornell men’s basketball officially announced its first commit of the class of 2021 Bryan Knapp; a guard who played for Jewish Day School in Rockville, Md., Knapp announced his commitment to Cornell on Twitter back on Sept. 21st.

Excited to announce I have committed to Cornell University! Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way. pic.twitter.com/Xy7dO2WdGX — Bryan Knapp (@bpkbaseball) September 21, 2016

Knapp also had an offer from Loyola University (Md.), and was looking at Bucknell and Harvard, among other schools. He is the first player from his high school to play Division I since 2009, when Eitan Chemerinski ’13 laced them up for the Red.

According to the Washington Post, Knapp told Cornell head coach Brian Earl “This seems like something that’s really exciting and something I want to be a part of.”

“As far as his recruitment, he had to honor both sides of what he is,” Knapp’s high school coach David McCloud told the Post. “He’s a scholar and an athlete. He had to find a school that satisfied both of those.”

“He’s a good guy in general, but in basketball he is really good,” a former teammate of Knapp’s told The Sun. “He was dunking in the ninth grade, he was a lot better than everyone else. [He] scored 40 points in the league championship game.”

In his senior season, Knapp averaged just under 27 points per game and led his team to a 20-2 record along with a league championship.

“Bryan possess a natural ability to score the basketball in a variety of ways,” head coach Brian Earl said about the guard. “His athleticism and ability to create shots for hi mself and others will be an exciting addition to our backcourt.”