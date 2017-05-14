Men’s Tennis Falls to No. 7 Baylor to End NCAA Tournament Play

This post will be updated.

The Cornell men’s tennis team was undoubtedly motivated to make a deep push into the NCAA tournament. And with its dominant first round win over Rice, 4-0, the Red seemed to be sending a message that despite its inexperience, the team was ready to make some legitimate noise in the postseason.

But ultimately, the title-contending No. 7 Baylor Bears were too much to handle.

In a show of dominance by Baylor (22-7), the Red (22-4) was blanked on Saturday. However, the final scoreline of 4-0 may be misleading to many as to how close the match was.

Baylor opened scoring in the tournament by capturing the doubles point. While seniors Colin Sinclair and Chris Vrabel were leading 6-5 in their No. 1 doubles match, the Bears secured wins in the No. 2 and No. 3 spots to take the point.

Heading into singles plays, Cornell faced an immense challenge, with Baylor boasting three of the nation’s top 63 ranked players. Nevertheless, in the face of overwhelming odds, the Red would manage to hang on. Freshman Lev Kazakov won his first set 6-2 against Baylor’s No. 50 Max Tchoutakian, and Sinclair would prevail 6-4 against Baylor’s No. 63 Johannes Schretter.

Despite its perseverance, Cornell was unable to secure any wins before the Bears closed three of its own. Losses by sophomore David Volfson, freshman Pietro Rimondini and senior Bernardo Casares Rosa at the No. 1, 5 and 6 spots, respectively, clinched the game for Baylor.

With the loss, Cornell’s historic season comes to an end. This season played host to an assortment of milestones for the Red, including winning its second Ivy League title, earning its first-ever at-large bid to its second-ever NCAA tournament and qualifying for its first-ever trip to the second-round.

The Red also recorded its highest win percentage in program history at 0.846 and second-highest number of wins with 22, only behind its 26-5 season in 2011 — the last time Cornell secured the Ivy title and a berth to NCAAs.

As Cornell looks ahead to next year, there is good reason to believe it can sustain its current success. The Red will retain three of its six starters in both its singles and doubles lineups along with a wide array of young talent to work from. And of course, the team will enter next year more seasoned with its newfound postseason experience.