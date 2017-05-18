Police Searching for Missing Cornell Student

This post has been updated.

Cornell police are searching for a missing student Aalaap Narasipura ’18 after his friends reported that he has been missing since the early morning Wednesday.

Narasipura was last seen Wednesday morning between 2 and 3 a.m. in Sage Hall, Cornell Police announced in a Facebook post. He has not been found in his residence, academic spaces or his regular routes of travel.

Additionally, multiple local agencies searched the gorges and surrounding natural areas and did not locate Narasipura, according to an updated CUPD Facebook post.

Narasipura is described as a dark-skinned male. He is approximately 5 foot 9 and weighs about 121 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Cornell police said he was last seen wearing shorts and a flannel shirt with bright blue socks and leather sandals. He may have had an earth-tone backpack.

Vice President for Student and Campus Life Ryan Lombardi said in an email sent to all students that the University is in regular contact with Narasipura’s family and is “dedicating significant resources to the search process and coordinating with local and state agencies.”

“We are all hopeful for a positive outcome, and I know you will join me in keeping Aalaap and his family and friends in our thoughts right now,” he said in the email.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts are asked to call Cornell University Police at 607-255-1111.