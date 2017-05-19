Missing Cornell Student Found Dead in Gorge

Aalaap Narasipura ’18, who had been missing since early Wednesday morning, was found dead in Fall Creek on Friday morning.

The circumstances of his death are still under investigation, but according to Cornell Police, no foul play is suspected.

During the regular search efforts, evidence emerged to suggest the necessity of the New York State scuba team, according to CUPD Chief Kathy Zoner. During the search, the scuba team discovered the body.

Narasipura was an electrical engineering student in the College of Engineering and planned to graduate early this December, according to an email sent out by Vice President for Student and Campus Life Ryan Lombardi. He was an active member of the Ultimate Frisbee team, enjoyed taking photos and planned on continuing at Cornell to pursue a Masters of Engineering Degree.

There will be a community support meeting at 4 p.m. in the One World Room in Anabel Taylor Hall for those “wishing to come together during this difficult time,” Lombardi said.

“On behalf of the Cornell University community, I extend our deepest condolences to Aalaap’s family and friends as they grieve this tragedy,” Lombardi said. “They are in our thoughts as we all come to grips with the enormity of this loss.”

Cornell support services include counselors from Gannett Counseling and Psychological Services, who can be reached at 607-255-5155. Students may also speak with a peer counselor by calling EARS at 607-255-3277. Employees may call the Faculty Staff Assistance Program at 607-255-2673. The Ithaca-based Crisisline is available at 607-272-1616. For a full list of resources, visit caringcommunity.cornell.edu.