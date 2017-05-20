Kara Miller Named Director of Sorority and Fraternity Life

Kara Miller has been appointed the Robert G. Engel Director of Sorority and Fraternity Life after serving as interim director since January, Joseph Burke, executive director of campus and community engagement, announced on Friday.

Before her arrival at Cornell in 2006, Miller served as Coordinator for Greek Affairs at the University of Miami for three years. At Cornell, she has served as assistant dean of students and then as associate dean of students before being named interim director for the office.

Miller is currently the president of the Association of Fraternity/Sorority Advisors and a member of her sorority’s executive council. She also serves on the Project for Excellence Greek Review and was a member of the Recruitment-Acceptance-Retention-Education task force at Cornell, which addresses issues surrounding pledging and hazing within Greek Life on campus.

From her professional experience within Cornell’s sorority and fraternity community, Miller brings a “depth and breadth” to her work that will benefit both students in Greek Life and the overall mission of Campus and Community Engagement at Cornell, Burke said in the announcement.

As interim director, Miller has provided direction and leadership for the over 60 chapters that make up Greek Life at Cornell, and has helped ensure a “holistic and robust experience for students across the fraternity and sorority community,” according to the University.