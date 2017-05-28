Psychology Professor David Pizarro shares his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar’s album DAMN., what job he would have in another life, self-driving cars and treating robots as moral agents.
Filmed and Edited by Ji Hwan Seung ’19
The Cornell Daily Sun (http://cornellsun.com/2017/05/28/cornell-daily-sun-podcasts-psychology-professor-david-pizarro/)
Psychology Professor David Pizarro shares his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar’s album DAMN., what job he would have in another life, self-driving cars and treating robots as moral agents.
Filmed and Edited by Ji Hwan Seung ’19
jersey china cheap | 27 Terrance West Jersey,Wholesale Nike NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, NCAA, Wholesale Jordan Richards Jerseys Online.
More Details, Contact US!