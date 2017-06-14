Arrest Made After Body Found at Cornell Construction Site in Collegetown

An arrest has been made for a homicide investigation after Ithaca Police Department officers discovered the body of a deceased person early Tuesday morning.

Ithaca Police Department officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Dryden Road in Collegetown after a report of a dead body, according to an IPD press release.

Ithaca Fire Department was additionally dispatched to the site becuase of “indicators that a fire occurred inside the building,” according to the press release.

On Wednesday morning, IPD released a statement identifying the victim as Josie Berrios, a resident of Ithaca. IPD began a death investigation on Tuesday, as the cause of death is undetermined, but “appear[s] to be suspicious in nature,” according to the press release.

Less than 24 hours following the discovery, investigators arrested Michael Davis on Tuesday night, according to an IPD press release. Davis has been charged with murder in the second degree and arson in the first degree, according to the statement. Davis is currently in Tompkins County Jail without bail and is due in Ithaca City Court on Monday.

IPD has worked with Cornell University Police Department, New York State Police and Tompkins County Sheriffs Department in its investigation.

The apartment complex is located at a construction site at 209-215 Dryden Avenue. This site — the Breazzano Family Center for Business Education — is set to host Cornell’s Executive MBA program upon completion of construction.

In its investigation, IPD is currently asking for information from anyone walking or hitchhiking on Ellis Hollow Road, Turkey Hill Road, or Ellis Hollow Creek Road between 5 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.