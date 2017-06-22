Two Shot at Ithaca Gas Station, Police Say

Two people were shot early Thursday morning in the parking lot of Chuck’s Mobil Gas station, Ithaca police say.

Ithaca police officers on patrol heard gunshots at approximately 1:45 a.m. and responded. Officers found one victim in the parking lot at the Mobil station and were told another victim who was shot near the Mobil fled north on North Meadow Street. Police found this second victim in Fastrac’s parking lot, where he collapsed after fleeing the scene at Mobil, according to The Ithaca Voice. Both of the victims are expected to survive, police say.

The Mobil station is at the corner of North Meadow Street and West State Street. The Fastrac is also on North Meadow Street, less than two blocks north of the Mobil.

Witnesses told The Ithaca Voice that “multiple gunshots rang out.”

A suspect, described by police as a 5’10” light-skinned black male, was last seen running east on West State Street. Two witnesses independently told The Ithaca Voice that they saw a man — possibly the suspect — fleeing east from the Mobil on West State Street.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.