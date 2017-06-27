Men’s Hockey Unveils 2017-18 Schedule With Home-Heavy First-Half, No Florida Classic

The opening of the 2016-17 season was not a favorable one for Cornell men’s hockey on paper. The Red played a program-record five games away before seeing action at Lynah to become the last NCAA Division I team in the country to play at home. Cornell played a mere two games at home before Thanksgiving, but found relative success on the road.

The team will have a welcoming change of pace to open the 2017-18 season, opening the campaign with seven home games before the Thanksgiving break. The Red will look to use the schedule to its advantage and build off last year’ third-place regular season finish in the ECAC.

One missing piece from this year’s schedule is that it will be the first season since 1999-00 in which Cornell will not go down to the Sunshine State to compete in the Florida College Hockey Classic.

However, Cornell will also have some new in its schedule as well. The Red will face off against some unfamiliar faces, including University of Alabama in Huntsville and Canisius — two teams in which Cornell has played five games combined against.

Below is a full schedule of the path between the Red and a second consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament:

Oct. 14 & 15: Exhibition Games Against Guelph and Ottawa

Oct. 28 & 29: Season Opener vs. Univeristy of Alabama in Huntsville

Nov. 3: at Quinnipiac

Nov. 4: at Princeton

Nov. 10: vs. Dartmouth

Nov. 11: vs. Harvard

Nov. 17: vs. St. Lawrence

Nov. 18: vs. Clarkson

Nov. 21: vs. Niagara

Nov. 25: Red Hot Hockey at MSG against Boston University

Dec. 1 & 2: at Miami (OH)

Dec. 30: vs. Canisius

Jan. 5: vs. Princeton

Jan. 6: vs. Quinnipiac

Jan. 12: at Yale

Jan. 13: at Brown

Jan. 19 & 20: Colgate (Home and home series)

Jan. 26: at Harvard

Jan. 27: at Dartmouth

Feb. 2: vs. Union

Feb. 3: vs. RPI

Feb. 9: at Clarkson

Feb. 10: at St. Lawrence

Feb. 16: vs. Brown

Feb. 17: Yale

Feb. 23: at RPI

Feb. 24: Regular Season Finale at Union

Home games are emboldened