Postseason Rematches Frontload 2017-18 Women’s Hockey Schedule

Cornell women’s hockey has announced its schedule for the upcoming season, and the lineup of games features early matchups against both familiar and successful opponents, as four of the Red’s first six games come against reigning NCAA qualifiers.

The 2017-18 campaign will open the weekend of Oct. 27 with a pair of road games up north against conference opponents St. Lawrence and Clarkson — both of whom Cornell faced in last year’s ECAC tournament. The second game of the weekend will be a bitter rematch against a Clarkson team which knocked the Red out of both the ECAC and NCAA tournaments this past season. St. Lawrence was eliminated in the first round of NCAAs as well.

The docket of formidable opponents continues the following weekend as Cornell hosts 2016 ECAC champions Quinnipiac, as well as Princeton, for its home openers. After the matchup against the Tigers, Cornell will have faced the three other 2017 ECAC semifinalists — Princeton, St. Lawrence and Clarkson — in its first four contests.

November grants Cornell several non-conference matchups, including a pair of home games against a tough Wisconsin squad early in the month. The Red will also play against Penn State for the first time in program history on Nov. 21 in a pre-Thanksgiving tilt. The month is then capped off with a pair of games at Providence over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Cornell will finish the semester on Dec. 1 and 2 with a home-and-home series against Colgate for a rematch of last year’s ECAC quarterfinals, which the Red took in a sweep over the Raiders.

The season resumes in January with a home-heavy start to the new year. The Red begins a six-game homestand against ECAC foes the weekend of Jan. 12, beginning with Dartmouth and Harvard.

Non-conference play wraps up Feb. 6 at home against Syracuse — the second time the upstate New York neighbors will meet during the season.

The Red will play its final two home games the following weekend, and senior day is set to take place Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. against Brown before the team finishes the regular season on the road at Union and RPI.

In total, Cornell will have 15 home games and 14 away games in 2017-18’s regular season to try and solidify consecutive Ivy titles and NCAA bids.

Oct. 27: at St. Lawrence* — 6 p.m.

Oct 28: at Clarkson* — 3 p.m.

Nov. 3: vs. Quinnipiac* — 6 p.m.

Nov. 4: vs. Princeton* — 3 p.m.

Nov. 10: vs. Wisconsin — 3 p.m.

Nov. 11: vs. Wisconsin — 3 p.m.

Nov 17: at Brown* — 6 p.m.

Nov. 18: at Yale* — 3 p.m.

Nov. 21: vs. Penn State — 3 p.m.

Nov. 25: at Providence — 2 p.m.

Nov. 26: at Providence — 2 p.m.

Dec. 1: vs. Colgate* — 6 p.m.

Dec. 2: at Colgate* — 3 p.m.

Jan. 5: at Princeton* — 6 p.m.

Jan. 6: at Quinnipiac* — 3 p.m.

Jan. 9: at Syracuse — 7 p.m.

Jan. 12: vs. Dartmouth* — 3 p.m.

Jan. 13: vs. Harvard* — 3 p.m.

Jan. 19: vs. RPI* — 3 p.m.

Jan. 20: vs. Union* — 3 p.m.

Jan. 26: vs. Clarkson* — 6 p.m.

Jan. 27: vs. St. Lawrence* — 3 p.m.

Feb. 2: at Harvard* — 6 p.m.

Feb. 3: at Dartmouth* — 3 p.m.

Feb. 6: vs. Syracuse — 7 p.m.

Feb. 9: vs. Yale* — 6 p.m.

Feb. 10: vs. Brown* — 3 p.m.

Feb. 16: at Union* — 6 p.m.

Feb. 17: at RPI* — 3 p.m.

Bold denotes home game

* – denotes ECAC matchup