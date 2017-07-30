BE AN OPINION COLUMNIST

Thank you for your interest in joining The Sun’s Opinion Section! The columnist application and information about the Editorial Writing Board is below, and columnist applications will be due August 4. Please don’t hesitate to email Associate Editor Jacob Rubashkin at associate-editor@cornellsun.com with any questions.

Columnists and the Editorial Writing Board

We are currently recruiting staff columnists as well as people to serve on the Editorial Writing Board. Columnists write bi-weekly columns on a given day, typically ranging from 700 to 900 words. We aim for the Opinion Section to represent a broad spectrum of viewpoints and to support strong, defined and unique voices. Therefore, columnists must be able to argue distinct and/or uncommon perspectives on a range of issues and events pertinent to members of the Cornell community. As a Sun columnist, you should have something to say and know how to say it.

The Editorial Writing Board will meet periodically to discuss topics and opinions for The Sun’s editorials. If you have strong views on topics pertaining to Cornell or the City of Ithaca, you should consider joining the Editorial Writing Board. Again, we are looking for candidates who are able to argue their opinions clearly and completely, and who want to help shape The Sun’s editorials.

The Sun also features Guest Room columns from various members of the community on a piece-by-piece basis. Guest Room columns provide the opportunity for people to contribute fresh and unheard perspectives on pertinent issues regarding campus, local, national or global news. If you do not become a full time columnist, you can still submit Guest Room articles. In fact, many of our columnists began as contributors.

How to Apply

To become a columnist, please send your application and resume as attachments to associate-editor@cornellsun.com with the subject line “NAME — COLUMNIST APPLICATION.” Applications are due August 4. If you are interested in joining the Editorial Writing Board, please email the Associate Editor directly for more information.

Columnist Application

In addition, please write a maximum of 500 words affirming or contesting one of the following statements (feel free to take any stance).

The City of Ithaca should make an effort to bring bars back to Collegetown. The Student Assembly at Cornell is ineffective and should be restructured. Affirmative action is no longer necessary in America. The Greek System is a detriment to Cornell’s campus life. Cornell Dining should embrace “Meatless Mondays” and not serve meat on Monday in all dining halls. Cornell’s swim test requirement should be removed. All Cornell faculty should be required to undergo diversity training. Campus organizations should be prohibited from inviting controversial speakers because of security concerns. Slope Day artists should be selected by a poll of the student body, not by committee.

Sex on Thursday

The Sun’s Opinion section is also looking to hire writers for our Sex on Thursday series. These columns, published biweekly under pseudonyms, explore the most intimate aspects of the Cornell experience — they are among the most well-read of any writing we publish.

To apply to be a Sex on Thursday columnist, please submit a sample column of 700 to 900 words to associate-editor@cornellsun.com with the subject heading “NAME — SOT COLUMNIST APPLICATION.” Please also submit the following:

Sample SOT columns: The Best Way to Spend 90 Minutes, The 10 Types of People You’ll Have Sex With at Cornell, Sugar Baby for a Day

We look forward to reading your submission!