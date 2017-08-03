Collegetown Residents Forcibly Touched Through Their Bedroom Windows

Two Collegetown residents awoke to a “prowler” forcibly touching them through the windows besides their beds in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to a media release from the Ithaca Police Department.

According to the media release, one incident was reported at 3:11 a.m. Thursday morning from the 100 block of Cook Street and the second at 5:26 a.m. from the 200 block of Delaware Avenue.

In both cases, the women who were assaulted report being asleep in their homes when they awoke to the assailant touching them through their bedroom windows.

The police were not able to find the suspect, who is allegedly a clean-shaven white male in his 30s, according to the report.

Police are asking anyone with further information about the incident to reach out to the Ithaca Police Department.