Welcome to Cornell

In a few short weeks, you’ll pack the station wagon to the brim with your belongings, say goodbye to Fido and arrive in Ithaca.

All the anticipation will finally be over.

Get ready to kick off what will be the craziest and most memorable four years of your life. We at The Sun know how you feel — nervous, excited, curious — as you prepare to begin your first year “on the Hill.”

Remembering our own freshman days, we have created this guide for you to read before you arrive on campus to give you the inside scoop on Cornell life. That is, until you find it for yourself.

Inside, you’ll find information on the organizations you can join and the things you can see in and around the Hill. We’ll give you some advice about the best places to eat, study and hang out.

Bring an open mind to Cornell. The people you meet, the classes you attend and the activities in which you will immerse yourself will change you, no doubt in ways you never imagined.

And the time will pass quickly — many of us would give anything to reclaim a year or two.

Don’t forget to read The Sun online and in print and enjoy your time at Cornell. There’s no place like it.

— The 135th Editorial Board