College-Age Woman Struck by Car on Cornell Campus

A college-age woman was hit by a car next to a crosswalk at Cornell on Thursday morning and has been transported to a hospital for her injuries.

The woman appears to have been hit by the vehicle while she was crossing a crosswalk on East Avenue in front of the Statler Hotel around 10:40 a.m. Cornell Police Chief Kathy Zoner told The Sun that the incident is under investigation.

Juhwan Park / Sun Multimedia Editor

The unidentified victim suffered injuries to her lower extremities when she was struck by a white Honda CR-V, a Cornell employee familiar with the matter told The Sun. This person added that the victim was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.

Police are determining whether to file charges against the driver.

Witnesses said police interviewed a middle-aged woman next to the Honda shortly after the incident. The victim was conscious and lying in the road when paramedics came to her aid.