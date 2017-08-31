Women’s Soccer Remains Winless Against Syracuse With Season-Opening Loss

The Dwight Hornibrook era for Cornell women’s soccer started out on the wrong side of the scoresheet, as the Red was blanked, 3-0, against its upstate rival Syracuse Thursday night.

With the loss, Cornell’s all-time record with Syracuse drops to 0-9-2, including a 2-1 OT defeat in Ithaca last season.

In Hornibrook’s debut at the helm of the program, Cornell struggled to shake off the early season rust, as the Orange’s tenacious defense limited the Red to just a single shot on goal, off the foot of senior co-captain Kaylee Fitzgerald.

Taylor Bennett put the Orange on the board with a 22nd minute penalty kick, and Kate Donovan added a pair of her own just minutes before and after the half for goals two and three. Junior goalie Meghan Kennedy made eight saves for Cornell before being subbed out for sophomore Chrissy Mayer in the 75th minute.

Cornell opens its home schedule this Sunday morning, Sept. 3, at 11:30 a.m. against Eastern Washington.

