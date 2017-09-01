Field Hockey Opens 2017 With Win in Low-Scoring Affair

Cornell field hockey started its season off on a positive note when it defeated the University of Ohio 1-0 on Friday evening at home. The Red got on the board early and held onto its lead for the remainder of the match.

The first and only goal for Cornell (1-0) came in the fifth minute of action. Sophomore midfielder Maddy Conklin managed a pass through Bobcat goalkeeper Alex Pennington across the mouth of the goal. Conklin’s pass found an open Gabby DePetro with only an empty net ahead.

The junior midfielder pocketed the goal with ease for her first of the season, enough to eventually give her team the win. Conklin picked up her first assist of the season on the play.

Ohio (1-2) was not able to break through the Cornell defense. The home team kept its opponent to two shots — one in each half. Goalies, senior Kelly Johnson and sophomore Maddie Henry, did not see much action, as each recorded just a single save.

After its lone goal, Cornell totaled three more shots on target in the rest of the game.

The Red return to Dobson Field again on Sunday against Bucknell (1-1) at 2 p.m. The game will feature a fundraiser for the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

