Field Hockey Wins 2nd Straight 1-0 Decision to Continue Undefeated Start

In 2016, Cornell field hockey amassed nine goals in its first two games to start the year 2-0. In 2017, the team has the same record despite scoring only a goal per game with Friday’s 1-0 win over Ohio University and Sunday’s win over Bucknell by the same margin.

Like Friday, Cornell’s defense was stingy yet again on Sunday, allowing just two shots on goal to the Bison over the course of the contest. In turn, the Red launched six shots at Bucknell’s Emily Finn, who saved all but one.

The one that got by came off the stick of Cornell’s junior midfielder Gabby DePetro, who owns both of the Red’s goals this season. But while her goal against Ohio came just a few minutes into the game, her efforts against Bucknell took until the second half to light up the scoreboard. Sophomore midfielder Kirsten Pienaar had the assist on DePetro’s goal.

Cornell netminders Maddie Henry and Kelly Johnson once again split time in the net, with Henry making the two saves on the afternoon for Cornell.

The Red will have a little under a week to rest up before it puts its undefeated record on the line against the University of Vermont Sept. 9 at 1 p.m.

