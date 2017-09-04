Men’s Soccer Ends Texas Trip With 3-0 Loss to SMU

Closing out a trip in the Lone Star State, the men’s soccer team was unable to come away with a victory as it dropped Sunday night’s game to Southern Methodist University, 3-0, following a 2-2 draw Friday night against Incarnate Word.

The Mustangs got on the board in the 23rd minute after a goal by Mauro Cichero to head into halftime with the 1-0 lead. SMU then came out of the gates strong in the second half, tallying two goals within the first five minutes of the half. Garrett McLaughlin converted on a 45-yard cross by Caleb Smith in the 48th minute, and then Garrett Welch netted another one in the 50th minute to tally the final goal of the game.

“We played what I feel is a very good team,” head coach John Smith told Cornell Big Red in regards to Sunday night’s opponent. “Extremely technical, good on the ball. … We played against a top team tonight. You couldn’t ask more for a young team to have that opportunity.”

Cornell managed just one shot on goal the entire game while SMU converted on three out of its four shots on goal. Sophomore Ryan Shellow and senior Mitchell Meyer split time in the Cornell net, with Meyer making the lone Cornell save.

The Red will have its home opener Friday, Sept. 8 ,when it welcomes Lehigh to Berman Field, and Smith is confident that, despite the winless start, the team is ready for the challenge.

“There were four or five guys … who played beyond their years,” he said. “It’s great to go home — we leave here a as a stronger group. There are a ton of positives and things we need to work on.”

