THIS WEEKEND IN ARTS | September 8-10

Johnson Museum Fall Party – September 8

The Johnson Museum is hosting a reception event this Friday from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. to welcome students back to campus as well as promote their three new exhibitions. Tours of From the Darkness of the Sea: The Cornell Collection of Blaschka Glass Invertebrate Models will begin at 5:15 p.m.. This exhibition features sculptures of glass marine animals and drawings by Leopold Blaschka, a German glass artist. There will be a presentation on the conservation of this glass collection as well as flameworking demonstrations by the Corning Museum of Glass. Weather permitting, Finding Nemo will be shown under Cosmos right outside the museum. Refreshments and activities are free and open to everyone.

Catalyst String Quartet – September 9

The Catalyst Quartet is comprised of four alumni of the Sphinx Competition, an internationally distinguished competition for Black and Latino string players. They have embarked on national tours and performed at various music festivals such as the Grand Canyon Music Festival and the Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival. The quartet is also known for participating in outreach for the arts and advocates musical education by teaching classes and workshops in schools. Check them out this Saturday at 8 p.m. in Barnes Hall. Tickets are $27 for adults and $19 for students.

A Fish Called Wanda with John Cleese – September 10

Cornell Cinema presents A Fish Called Wanda this Sunday at 7 p.m., a suspenseful heist movie starring John Cleese who also wrote and directed. Prior to the screening, Cleese and Cornell Professor Jonathan Kirshner will host a discussion about heist films. The event is currently sold out, but there will be a rush ticket line at the door for unclaimed seats.

Smart People at Kitchen Theater – September 8-10

A comedy exploring cultural identity comes to Ithaca this Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. The play centers around four Harvard individuals navigating the ins and outs of life in the context of modern prejudices. The goal is to highlight important and sometimes controversial topics about diversity and how they affect real and dynamic human relationships. The Friday showing also includes a discussion with the actors after the show. The venue is located at 417 W State St. three blocks west of The Commons, which can be reached by TCAT. Tickets are $24 each for students. There are also Student Rush tickets, which are $15 if there are seats left 30 minutes before showtime.

Rebecca Rutstein: Convergence – September 8-10 (ongoing until September 29)

Convergence is a survey of abstract art inspired by science. Rutstein ’93 studied geology at Cornell and incorporated the concept of natural forces into her artwork as metaphors for relationships and life experiences. The exhibition is located in the John Hartell Gallery of Sibley Dome and open this weekend from 8AM – 5p.m.

This Weekend in Arts is a weekly listing of arts and entertainment events on campus and in the Ithaca area prepared by the Arts and Entertainment staff. They can be reached at arts@cornellsun.com.