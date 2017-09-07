Fraternity Member Allegedly Chants ‘Build a Wall’ Near Latino Living Center

A member of a fraternity allegedly chanted “build a wall” near the Latino Living Center early Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump ordered the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

A resident of the LLC heard the chant and then later heard “Let’s build a wall around the LLC,” coming from the Zeta Psi fraternity house, which is next to the LLC, according to a statement from La Associación Latina on Facebook.

Vice President for Student and Campus Life Ryan Lombardi confirmed the incident in an email sent out to Cornell students Thursday morning. The email said that an individual has accepted responsibility. However he added that although he recognizes “rights of open expression,” he is concerned about a “pattern of the marginalization of many members of the Cornell community.”

The statement from LAL made several demands not only to the Zeta Psi fraternity, but also to the larger Greek community and the Cornell administration.

It demanded that Zeta Psi hold their members involved accountable, that they issue a formal apology, that they accept sanctions and that they undergo diversity training.

LAL also demanded that all Greek-life organizations acknowledge that the incident “is not an individual fraternity problem, but an issue deeply ingrained within the current culture, and take active steps to ameliorate that.”

It issued a similar demand to the Cornell administration, urging them to acknowledge that “this is absolutely not an isolated incident,” and called on the administration, Zeta Psi and the Greek Tri Council to take steps within the next two weeks to come up with a plan to address the demands.

Although the LAL statement said that someone from Zeta Psi reached out to them, the president of Cornell’s chapter of Zeta Psi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Black Students United issued a statement in support of the residents of the LLC. BSU endorsed the demands issued by LAL, and highlighted other incidents of bias that have occured around campus.

“It is truly a disgrace to attend an institution that prides itself off of the motto ‘any person, any study,’ but whose students are still susceptible to being attacked on campus because of their identities even 150+ years after it’s founding,” read the statement, which was posted on Facebook,.

All three statements referenced, either directly or indirectly, President Donald Trump’s decision on Tuesday to end the DACA.

“Our community was already under duress and feeling vulnerable,” the LAL statement said. “Then, to be met with such behavior in one of the only safe spaces on campus is infuriating, and LAL firmly denounces discriminatory speech.”