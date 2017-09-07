SEX ON THURSDAY | How to Give Mind-Blowing Head

In light of this week’s career fair, resumés have undoubtedly been on all our minds. And as we’ve all been updating our special skills sections, a lot of us are also probably wondering about the surefire ways to impress potential employers. I’m not sure I can help you much with that, but when it comes to impressing others, I have found that one of the best ways to do so is by getting down on your knees (and I don’t mean begging, because that’s just not sexy…in most cases). Seriously, knowing your way around a guy’s cock is a skill that’s in high demand and will never go out of style. Few things will make a guy go crazier than a pro taking care of his bad boy. Of course, I don’t have a doctorate in fellatio or anything (although if that were a thing, I’d be pretty close to getting my diploma by now), but over the years I’ve picked up a few tips and tricks that have never failed me.

Here’s how to give mind-blowing head:

1. Let your tongue travel every now and then

It’s easy to get lost in the repetitive up and down of things and completely forget that you even have a tongue that can do truly amazing things. Of course, it would be pretty weird (and incredibly difficult) if you were just constantly moving your tongue all over the place. What I like to do is occasionally let my tongue glide along, gently applying a little pressure. And every now and then, I’ll switch it up a bit and trace the head instead. It makes them go wild, trust me.

2. Deep diving

This can be a bit problematic, especially if you have a gag reflex like me. But if you can handle it, it’s impossible to go wrong with taking in more. And if that’s too hard for you at the moment, take comfort in the fact that practice really does make perfect.

3. Slow it down and speed it up

Changes in rhythm are definitely key for all oral sex — remember that, boys. It might seem like you should be going pretty fast at all times, especially if you’ve ever watched a guy take care of himself, but sometimes slowing down is the right move. Believe me, no one will hate you for making their pleasure last longer, so slow down and savor it.

4. Swallow/Get drizzled

I know this might not be your thing and by all means if it’s not, don’t do it. But if you’re like me and you love the thought of swallowing or getting showered in cum, then there’s absolutely no reason you should be skipping out on this. It’s a huge turn-on for some guys and it simply makes for the perfect ending. Plus, if you swallow, less of a mess means more cuddling and less cleaning.

5. Don’t wait for him to ask you

Taking initiative is incredibly sexy. I cannot stress this enough. Guys absolutely love it when you go for their cock first, without them having to ask you to do it. I mean, having to ask someone to go down on you just takes some of the sexiness out of it, you know? Plus there’s almost no risk when it comes to doing this, because who would turn down a blow job?

6. Pretend like it’s the most delicious popsicle you’ve ever tasted

I know, this is kind of ridiculous, but I’m serious. I don’t know about you, but I get real hot and bothered when my man is all over me in a state of flustered desperation. Do the same to his dick and he’ll love you for it.

7. Enjoy it

Sexual experiences are always the most fun when both people are enjoying them. So then this is probably the best thing you can do while giving head: truly enjoy it. Don’t think of it as a chore and definitely don’t do it just to get it over with. Take your time, make him uncomfortably aroused, drive him wild, explore every inch of him and make sure he knows you’re loving every second of it.

Lo is a student at Cornell University. Bananas and Cream appears monthly this semester.