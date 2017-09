Jesse Reed Steberger ’13 withdrew from the race for District Four legislator on Thursday night, hours after The Sun published an article detailing three women’s claims of being coerced or sexually assaulted by the candidate.

Steberger announced the withdrawal at what was scheduled to be a forum between Steberger and Rich John ’81, who is running against Steberger for the Democratic nomination. There are no Republicans running for the District Four spot.

This post will be updated.