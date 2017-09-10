Field Hockey Upsets No. 24 Maine to Continue Undefeated Start

Want to keep up with everything Cornell sports? Sign up for our biweekly sports email newsletter and stay up-to-date with the Red. Click here!

After beginning the season with three consecutive one-goal wins, Cornell field hockey’s shutout streak was ended Sunday, but upset No. 24 Maine, 3-2, in Vermont on Sunday.

In the game Sunday, the Red got out to an early 2-0 lead on goals by senior midfielder Sam McILwrick and junior forward Isabel Siergiej. But the Black Bears did not go down without a fight.

Maine came roaring back with two goals of its own, both scored by junior Samantha Wagg. The two goals came within four minutes of one another.

Just after halftime, the Red took advantage via a Krysten Mayers goal, and Cornell never looked back, clinging to yet another one-goal lead.

The Red relied on senior goaltender Kelly Johnson, who made 10 saves in the contest. Coming into this weekend, Johnson had been splitting halves with sophomore Maddie Henry, who played the entirety of the previous game against Vermont, a typical 1-0 win on Friday.

But the win over the the Black Bears is most impressive in the young 2017 season. Maine came into the matchup having won its last four contests after dropping its season-opener to Providence. Last season, UC Berkeley defeated Maine in the first round of the America East Tournament after the Black Bears finished the year 6-2 in league play.

Cornell will attempt to extend its perfect season when it hosts Rutgers Friday. The Scarlet Knights will enter the weekend with a record of 4-2 and Cornell has not beaten the team from New Jersey in its last four attempts.

By the numbers: