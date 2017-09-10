THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | September 10, 2017

Aerial photograph of the F.R. Newman Arboretum, the site of the Walk for Dave this weekend, September 7th, 2017. (Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor)
Actor Josh Randor speaks at a Cornell Hillel event at Statler Auditorium on September 6th, 2017. (Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer).
Michelle R. Horvath, Cornell’s Judicial Administrator, listens to deliberations at the UA Meeting in 701 Clark Hall, September 5th, 2017. (Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor)
Cornell President Martha Pollack and Vice President for Student and Campus Life Ryan Lombardi listen to student concerns at the Student Assembly meeting in RPCC on September 7th, 2017 (Michael Wenye Li / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
From left, Christopher Schott, Alec Martinez, Joseph Anderson, Matt Indimine, and Rebecca Herz listen to deliberations at the Student Assembly meeting in RPCC on September 7th, 2017 (Michael Wenye Li / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Hopeful students attend the Career Fair held at Barton Hall on September 7th, 2017. (Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photograph).
Students and community members march up Ho Plaza at the Cornell DREAM Team’s protest against the recision of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program earlier this week, September 8th, 2017. (Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor)
Women’s Soccer Captain Kaylee Fitzgerald attempts a tackle during the Red’s match against Eastern Washington University on September 3rd, 2017 (Michael Wenye Li / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Junior midfielder Gabby DePetro runs the ball downfield in the Red’s 1-0 win against Bucknell University on September 3, 2017 (Jason Ben Nathan / Sun Senior Photographer)
Reed Steberger ’13 waits to withdraw from the County Legislature campaign at Ithaca Town Hall, September 7th, 2017. (Cameron Pollack / Sun Photography Editor)
