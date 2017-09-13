Pumped Up Kids: Foster the People to Play at Homecoming Concert

After a year of a homecoming concert drought, Cornell students can once again pack into Barton Hall for a homecoming performance from Foster the People.

Tickets went on sale today for the California-based band, which will be playing on Oct. 21 as part of the 2017 homecoming festivities.

“We chose Foster the People because they’re a band that appeals to both current students and recent alumni that may be back for homecoming,” said Will Donnelly ’18, executive director of the Cornell Concert Commission, which organized the concert with assistance from the Office of Alumni Affairs and Development.

“On top of that, they just put out a new album, and so are very relevant right now,” Donnelly added, referencing the band’s July release of Sacred Hearts Club.

The indie pop band — perhaps best known for their song “Pumped Up Kicks,” which reached number three on Billboard Hot 100 in 2011 — will have to live up to the 2015 show of Passion Pit, which was sold-out with over 5,000 attendees, The Sun previously reported.

Donnelly thinks that this year’s concert will have no problem reaching that bar, adding that homecoming is a “very popular concert” each year.

“Our goals are the same as ever: bring great concerts to campus that enrich the student experience here at Cornell,” he said.

Cornell students, alumni and the general public can buy presale tickets online at cornellconcerts.com. The cost is $25 for students and $33 for the general public.