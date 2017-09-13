THIS WEEKEND IN ARTS | September 15-17

Broken Social Scene – September 15

Saturday, Canadian indie rock band Broken Social Scene is playing at the State Theater. Formed in 1999 in Toronto, Broken Social Scene is a musical collective including as few as six and as many as nineteen members, formed by Kevin Drew and Brendan Canning. Tickets are available on Ticketfly with prices ranging from $26.00 – $36.00.

The Big Sick at Cornell Cinema – September 15-16

Read a full preview of The Big Sick here.

Pina (3D) at Cornell Cinema – September 16

Saturday, Cornell Cinema presents Pina, a 3D documentary that creates a moving gallery of performances of the German choreographer, Pina Bausch. The movie also features a talented cast of Wuppertal dancers, and the camera follows them into the streets of the city proper and into the hearts of viewers.

$5.50 all

Group Show: The Constructed Image – September 11-15

Selected work by students in the spring 2017 class ART 3606 Photography: The Constructed Image is on exhibit until Friday. The exhibition is located in Olive Tjaden Gallery in Tjaden Hall and open Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chinese Ceramics Workshop – September 16

The Johnson Museum of Art is hosting a Chinese Ceramics Workshop for students Saturday at 2 p.m. They will discuss the museum’s collection of Chinese ceramics and then have a hands-on activity with self-drying clay.

This Weekend in Arts is a weekly listing of arts and entertainment events on campus and in the Ithaca area prepared by the Arts and Entertainment staff. They can be reached at arts@cornellsun.com.