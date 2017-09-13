A view of Midtown Manhattan from the 26th floor of Cornell Tech's residential building The House.

Josh Girsky / Sun Managing Editor

A view of Midtown Manhattan from the 26th floor of Cornell Tech's residential building The House.

September 13, 2017
cornell tech

VIDEO: A Tour Around Cornell on Roosevelt Island

By |
Print More

Six years after Cornell won the New York City applied sciences competition, Cornell Tech is up and running on Roosevelt Island.

Here’s an inside look on what’s going on around the campus.

  • carlito

    Please get a tripod next time you’re gonna make a video for publication. Also – What about the local residents and the fact that transportation in and out of the island is a huge issue that Cornell has only made worse, and not done anything to improve