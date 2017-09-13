Six years after Cornell won the New York City applied sciences competition, Cornell Tech is up and running on Roosevelt Island.
Here’s an inside look on what’s going on around the campus.
The Cornell Daily Sun (http://cornellsun.com/2017/09/13/video-a-tour-around-cornell-on-roosevelt-island/)
Josh Girsky / Sun Managing Editor
