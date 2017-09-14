Cornell Republicans, Political Union to Host Former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard

Former Indianapolis Mayor Gregory Ballard — best known for defeating Democratic incumbent Bart Peterson in 2007 by a narrow margin in a historical upset for Indiana — will come to Cornell to give an address hosted by the Cornell Republicans and the Cornell Political Union on Sept. 19.

In his address, Ballard will discuss budgeting, mayoral politics and his projects, including the RebuildIndy initiative and infrastructure overhaul, according to Cornell Republicans President Austin McLaughlin ’18.

The RebuildIndy initiative “included fixing the city’s declining sewage system as well as improving the roads and sidewalks,” said a press release. “[Ballard] also spearheaded a major sustainability project by converting the municipal non-police fleet to electric or hybrid vehicles alongside a plan to convert the entire governmental vehicle fleet to post-oil technology by 2025.”

The idea for this event came from its co-organizer Ninad Thanawala ’17, an Indiana resident who worked with the Mayor’s office to invite Ballard, McLaughlin said.

“We hope he will be able to share how he was able to revitalize Indianapolis,” McLaughlin told The Sun. “We think it will be useful to have him speak on his experience in bringing fiscal stability to a major U.S. city, as an example of prudential conservative urban governance.”

Despite past controversies surrounding Cornell Republicans’ speakers, including in late 2016 when speaker Rick Santorum was met with protests over his views toward marginalized groups, McLaughlin says the organization does not expect controversy this time.

“Rather than the fuss and dialogue from his beliefs, we want to show campus what Republican governance means,” McLaughlin said “Mayor Ballard exemplifies fiscal responsibility.”

The speech will be held in Klarman Auditorium, and doors will open at 6 p.m. The event will be free and open to the public.