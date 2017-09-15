Ithaca Police Arrest Student for Possible Hate Crime in Collegetown

Ithaca Police are investigating a possible hate crime that occurred early on Friday morning in Collegetown and sent one student to the hospital, Mayor Svante Myrick ’09 confirmed to The Sun.

Myrick said police are investigating an incident in which a man said he was called the n-word in Collegetown, preceding a physical confrontation.

That man, a junior at Cornell who spoke to The Sun on the condition of anonymity, is currently in the hospital with a possible concussion, he said in a phone interview.

The junior told The Sun he was walking home on Eddy Street in Collegetown when he attempted to break up a fight in the front yard of his residence.

As a group of four or five white men were leaving the driveway area of his residence, the student said, they repeatedly used expletives and called him the n-word.

When the junior confronted them, “four or five of the guys came up and started punching me in the face repeatedly,” he said.

“I was pretty bloodied up.”

Ryan Lombardi, vice president for student and campus life, confirmed the incident in an email to students and said that one student was arrested following a physical assault.

“The university has launched an immediate investigation into the full circumstances of the incident,” Lombardi said in the email.

It is not yet clear who the student is, although Ithaca Police are expected to release a statement later on Friday. A spokesman for the department did not respond to multiple inquiries on Friday.

A supervisor at the Tompkins County Jail said no one had entered the jail on Friday, meaning the student likely posted bail before being processed through the jail.

This post will be updated.