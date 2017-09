It’s finally here, the opening of the 2017 season for Cornell football. The team is in Newark, Del. to face off against the Delaware Blue Hens, a team that sits at 1-1 on the year and plays in a talented CAA conference.

Preview the Red’s matchup with Delaware here, get a breakdown of each of Cornell’s positions here, read an op-ed ahead of the season from head coach David Archer ’05 here and follow below for live updates.

Football vs. Delaware – Curated tweets by DailySunSports