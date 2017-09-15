SUN SONGS: 9/15/17

This is the first edition of Sun Songs, a weekly playlist created by members of the Arts and Entertainment staff.

This week’s playlist features music new and old from artists Angus and Julia Stone, Emily Haines & the Soft Skeleton, Odesza, Alvvays and Princess Nokia, among others. Angus and Julia Stone, an Australian duo, create soft folk and indie melodies combined with contrasting yet harmonious vocals, making for a peaceful experience and an ambient mood. Emily Haines, also the lead singer of band Metric, makes heavy use of piano and slow melodies. When combined with the mellow sounds of the music, Haines sets a sad yet pleasant post-apocalyptic mood. On the other hand, Seattle duo Odesza’s music features energetic sounds and beats full of substance and emotion, the perfect soundtrack for laying back and enjoying every element of the music. Similarly, Canadian band Alvvays delivers gentle tunes, but stands closer to indie than electronic music. Their music bears various similarities to the DIY scene but proves to be the perfect middle ground between indie and DIY. Contrastingly, Princess Nokia’s unapologetic, rugged New York City beats explore her experiences growing up in the Lower East Side as Afro-Puerto Rican.