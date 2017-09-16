Early Rust Shows in Football’s Season-Opening Loss to Delaware

This post will be updated.

NEWARK, DEL — An early fumble set the stage for a turnover-filled game, as Cornell lost to Delaware, 34-14, to begin its 2017 season.

In the Red’s season-opener, Cornell struggled to get much going offensively, particularly on the ground. The Red totaled just 315 yards on offense, only 46 of which were from rushes.

The Blue Hens forced five first-half turnovers and entered halftime with a 24-0 lead. Delaware, playing in its third game of the season, ended with 428 yards of offense on the day.

After junior running back Chris Walker fumbled on the first play of the game, Delaware scored to place the Red in a 7-0 hole after 53 seconds to play. After the early score, the Blue Hens never looked back, scoring on each of the Red’s turnovers in the first half.

Cornell showed some poise and sharpness in the second half with two touchdowns and some big plays from junior quarterback Dalton Banks, but the margin built by Delaware was far too steep to the Red to overcome.

The Red will get a chance to bounce back from the loss on Sept. 23 when it opens its Ivy schedule against Yale in New Haven, Conn.

Check back for a full game recap later.